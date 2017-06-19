Video of Wildwood cop punching man in...

Video of Wildwood cop punching man in face prompts investigation

The cop struck the man with his right fist during a discussion in a parking lot near the corner of New Jersey and Roberts avenues, video obtained by 6abc.com shows. The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office is handling the investigation of the officer, who has not been named.

