SWAT Raid Nets Three Arrests
Members of the Wildwood Police Department Street Crimes Unit concluded a four-week investigation concerning the sales of narcotics from a residence in the 200 block East Cresse Avenue in Wildwood. At approximately 7:40 p.m. June 27, the Cape May County Regional SWAT Team executed a court authorized search warrant targeting the aforementioned residence, in connection to the illicit sales of narcotics from the residence.
