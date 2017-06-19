Speed Limits Reduced; Bike Path to Open Aug. 1
Lower Township Council unanimously approved a resolution June 19 that permits the Red Brick Ale House, located at 3832 Bayshore Avenue, to expand the premises to permit patrons to carry alcoholic beverages from inside the establishment to an outdoor area that will be renovated for that purpose. The resolution stipulates that no sales, service or delivery of those beverages will be permitted outside the indoor section until the proper land use approvals can be obtained.
