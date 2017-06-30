South Jersey Catholic High School Students Excel
The Diocese of Camden celebrates the recent graduation of 1,092 students from six diocesan and three private high schools in Southern New Jersey. Collectively, the class of 2017 earned more than $435 million in scholarship and grant offers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wildwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alcohol available on Wildwood, NJ boardwalk; fi... (Aug '10)
|Jun 26
|bevently
|9
|wildwood nj vacation dont want bad weather
|Jun 25
|eagleslover41
|1
|cattle n clover
|Jun 15
|vanchi
|1
|Police Charge Wildwood Woman with Strong-arm Ro...
|Jun 13
|Matahari
|1
|Cape May beaches: Gorgeous, welcoming and poten...
|Mar '17
|Jax
|1
|Looking for a photographer for wedding
|Feb '17
|Cassyanderson24
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wildwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC