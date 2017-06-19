Seaside Shabbat a First on Island

Seaside Shabbat a First on Island

Rabbi Ron Isaacs played the last chord of a song on his acoustic guitar before asking the crowd of 40 at Lou Booth's Little Theatre to close their eyes and listen to the sounds of the ocean. "One of the ways that we hear God is through the wind," he told them.

