Police Nab 2,000 Bags of Heroin, Arrest Man

Friday Jun 23

Members of the Wildwood Police Department Street Crimes Unit concluded a four-week investigation June 20 concerning the sales of narcotics from a 2012 Hyundai Sonata, blue in color, from various locations within the City of Wildwood. At approximately 3:15 p.m. June 20, members of the Wildwood Police Department Street Crimes Unit conducted a motor vehicle stop on that vehicle for observed violations with the assistance of Wildwood Police Department patrol officers.

