Police look to identify body that washed ashore in North Wildwood

Police in North Wildwood, New Jersey are asking for the public's help in identifying a body that washed ashore this Sunday. The body of an adult man washed up on the beach between 24th and 25th Avenues Sunday around 9 p.m. Authorities have described the man as having a medium dark complexion, and believe he may have been in his early 20s.

