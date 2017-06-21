Pet City: Why Can't More Dogs Go to t...

Pet City: Why Can't More Dogs Go to the Beach?

The New York Times

It seems as if dogs and the beach should go hand in hand: There's so much to smell and roll around in and so much space for running, swimming and playing catch. When it comes to precious beach access, however, it's usually the people and their rules that take priority over what dogs and their loyal owners would prefer.

