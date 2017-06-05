Pair Charged with Robbery, Assault

Pair Charged with Robbery, Assault

Monday Read more: Cape May County Herald

North Wildwood Police were dispatched to the area of 26th and Atlantic avenues for a report of a robbery June 3 at approximately 4:11 a.m. Upon arrival, the victim gave police a description of the accused and stated that he was assaulted and property was taken from his person. Officers from the Wildwood Police Department arrived on scene and assisted North Wildwood Police in the investigation.

