North Wildwood VFW to Hold Flag Day Services, June 14
North Wildwood Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5941 and the City of North Wildwood will be hosting the North Wildwood City annual service honoring "Old Glory". All are invited to attend; the service will start at 10 am at the North Wildwood Veterans Memorial, New York and Spruce Aves.
