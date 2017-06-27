North Wildwood Police Accredited, Council Updated in School Litigation
NORTH WILDWOOD a' The North Wildwood Police Department received its accreditation from the N.J. State Association of Chiefs of Police June 20 at the city council meeting. After a nearly 24-month process, Police Chief Matthew Gallagher and fellow officers are part of an "elite group" of law enforcement agencies throughout the state and the nation.
