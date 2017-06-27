Judge refuses to close Jersey Shore beach where 3 drowned, report says
Aerial view of North Wildwood in Cape May County on November 15, 2015. A new lawsuit aims to close this area of the beach following the death of 52-year-old, who fell into the ocean near 2nd Street and Ocean Avenue when the beach collapsed in July 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wildwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alcohol available on Wildwood, NJ boardwalk; fi... (Aug '10)
|Jun 26
|bevently
|9
|wildwood nj vacation dont want bad weather
|Jun 25
|eagleslover41
|1
|cattle n clover
|Jun 15
|vanchi
|1
|Police Charge Wildwood Woman with Strong-arm Ro...
|Jun 13
|Matahari
|1
|Cape May beaches: Gorgeous, welcoming and poten...
|Mar '17
|Jax
|1
|Looking for a photographer for wedding
|Feb '17
|Cassyanderson24
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wildwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC