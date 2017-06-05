Hundreds arrested in Wildwood over Me...

Hundreds arrested in Wildwood over Memorial Day weekend

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Officers in the shore city in Cape May County made 224 arrests in a five-day span, officials announced Monday. Among those charged from 7 a.m. May 25 through 7 p.m. May 29, 33 are juveniles and 191 are adults.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wildwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alcohol available on Wildwood, NJ boardwalk; fi... (Aug '10) Mar '17 Boardwalk-bartender 8
News Cape May beaches: Gorgeous, welcoming and poten... Mar '17 Jax 1
Looking for a photographer for wedding Feb '17 Cassyanderson24 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High... Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
trashy (Sep '06) Dec '16 oldschooljerseyboy 3
News Sweet Briar Motel Owner Nabbed for Drugs, Prost... (Feb '08) Dec '16 wild jersey days 12
Looking to rent! (Jun '16) Jun '16 Christine 1
See all Wildwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wildwood Forum Now

Wildwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wildwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Wildwood, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,308 • Total comments across all topics: 281,606,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC