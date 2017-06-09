Haven't Heard of the Race of Gentlemen? Get the Sand Out of Your Ears
Starting Friday night, more than 100 vintage motorbikes and cars are heading to Wildwood, N.J., for the annual Race of Gentlemen , a Mad Max -meets- Fast and Furious spectacle on the sands of the Atlantic Ocean. Think of it as the Burning Man version of the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wildwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alcohol available on Wildwood, NJ boardwalk; fi... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|Boardwalk-bartender
|8
|Cape May beaches: Gorgeous, welcoming and poten...
|Mar '17
|Jax
|1
|Looking for a photographer for wedding
|Feb '17
|Cassyanderson24
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|trashy (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|oldschooljerseyboy
|3
|Sweet Briar Motel Owner Nabbed for Drugs, Prost... (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|wild jersey days
|12
|Looking to rent! (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Christine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wildwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC