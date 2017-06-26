Drug unit seizes 2,000 bags of heroin, cops say

WILDWOOD -- City police on Tuesday arrested a 31-year-old Mays Landing man on numerous drug charges after investigators allegedly found roughly 2,000 bags of heroin in his car. Luis Gonzalez's arrest capped a four-week investigation into the reported sale of drugs from a 2012 Hyundai Sonata at various locations around Wildwood, the city's police department said in a Facebook post.

