Drug unit seizes 2,000 bags of heroin, cops say

Yesterday Read more: The Jersey Journal

WILDWOOD -- City police on Tuesday arrested a 31-year-old Mays Landing man on numerous drug charges after investigators allegedly found roughly 2,000 bags of heroin in his car. Luis Gonzalez's arrest capped a four-week investigation into the reported sale of drugs from a 2012 Hyundai Sonata at various locations around Wildwood, the city's police department said in a Facebook post.

