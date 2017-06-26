Drug unit seizes 2,000 bags of heroin, cops say
WILDWOOD -- City police on Tuesday arrested a 31-year-old Mays Landing man on numerous drug charges after investigators allegedly found roughly 2,000 bags of heroin in his car. Luis Gonzalez's arrest capped a four-week investigation into the reported sale of drugs from a 2012 Hyundai Sonata at various locations around Wildwood, the city's police department said in a Facebook post.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Wildwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alcohol available on Wildwood, NJ boardwalk; fi... (Aug '10)
|20 hr
|bevently
|9
|wildwood nj vacation dont want bad weather
|Sun
|eagleslover41
|1
|cattle n clover
|Jun 15
|vanchi
|1
|Police Charge Wildwood Woman with Strong-arm Ro...
|Jun 13
|Matahari
|1
|Cape May beaches: Gorgeous, welcoming and poten...
|Mar '17
|Jax
|1
|Looking for a photographer for wedding
|Feb '17
|Cassyanderson24
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wildwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC