County Open Space Program Helps Aviation Museum With Major Door Restoration Project
The restoration efforts at the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum are constant and costly. Thanks to the Cape May County Open Space Historic Preservation Program, museum staff will be able to undertake a large project that has been on the list of recommended repairs since the museum's inception in 1997; restoring the bottom sections of the telescopic hangar doors on the east and west sides.
