County Open Space Program Helps Aviat...

County Open Space Program Helps Aviation Museum With Major Door Restoration Project

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Cape May County Herald

The restoration efforts at the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum are constant and costly. Thanks to the Cape May County Open Space Historic Preservation Program, museum staff will be able to undertake a large project that has been on the list of recommended repairs since the museum's inception in 1997; restoring the bottom sections of the telescopic hangar doors on the east and west sides.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wildwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alcohol available on Wildwood, NJ boardwalk; fi... (Aug '10) Jun 26 bevently 9
wildwood nj vacation dont want bad weather Jun 25 eagleslover41 1
cattle n clover Jun 15 vanchi 1
News Police Charge Wildwood Woman with Strong-arm Ro... Jun 13 Matahari 1
News Cape May beaches: Gorgeous, welcoming and poten... Mar '17 Jax 1
Looking for a photographer for wedding Feb '17 Cassyanderson24 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High... Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
See all Wildwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wildwood Forum Now

Wildwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wildwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Wildwood, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,328 • Total comments across all topics: 282,208,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC