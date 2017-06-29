Byrne Plaza's Ground Broken
Construction is underway on a Pacific Avenue park funded by local organizations and the Cape May County Open Space Preservation program. Representatives of six organizations broke ground June 24 for Byrne Plaza, a designated open space that will feature an amphitheater, walkways and an expansive grassy area.
Wildwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alcohol available on Wildwood, NJ boardwalk; fi... (Aug '10)
|Jun 26
|bevently
|9
|wildwood nj vacation dont want bad weather
|Jun 25
|eagleslover41
|1
|cattle n clover
|Jun 15
|vanchi
|1
|Police Charge Wildwood Woman with Strong-arm Ro...
|Jun 13
|Matahari
|1
|Cape May beaches: Gorgeous, welcoming and poten...
|Mar '17
|Jax
|1
|Looking for a photographer for wedding
|Feb '17
|Cassyanderson24
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
