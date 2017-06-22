Bookstores News: June 22, 2017

Bookstores News: June 22, 2017

Dallas's Interabang to open soon; ABFEE's director is leaving; Macmillan offers special terms for new stores; a bookstore thrives on the Jersey shore; and more. Chris Finan Leaving ABFEE: The long-serving director of American Booksellers for Free Expression is taking a new job as executive director of the National Coalition Against Censorship.

