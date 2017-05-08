'Beatlemania Again' comes to Wildwood Convention Center, Saturday,August 5th,2017
Relive "Beatlemania" with the National Touring Beatles Stage Show "Beatlemania Again" Live in Concert on Saturday, August 5th at 7PM at the Wildwood Convention Center in Wildwood, New Jersey CHERRY HILL, N.J. - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- "Beatlemania Again" comes to the Wildwood Convention Center on 8/5/17 Re-live one of the greatest moments in the history of show business at the Wildwoods Convention Center's Starlight Ballroom featuring Beatlemania Again! Experience the music, magic and mania of the Beatles live on stage.
