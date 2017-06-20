201 years later, America's oldest seaside resort is in N.J.
CAPE MAY -- When you check in at the historic Congress Hall in Cape May, you're handed a real, brass key to your room, not a plastic card. Hanging on a brass keychain emblazoned with the hotel's insignia, the key jingles as you climb the main staircase to the guest rooms.
