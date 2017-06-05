2 Charged; Meth Seized in Raid

2 Charged; Meth Seized in Raid

Wednesday Jun 7

Cape May County Prosecutor Robert L. Taylor and North Wildwood Police Chief Matthew Gallagher announce the arrest of Kevin Kelly-Pallanta, 28, and Jennifer L. Erhart, 39, both residents of North Wildwood. These arrests were the conclusion of a cooperative investigation between the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Task Force and the North Wildwood Police Department Detective Division involving the distribution of methamphetamine.

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Cape May County was issued at June 10 at 3:45PM EDT

