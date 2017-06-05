2 Charged; Meth Seized in Raid
Cape May County Prosecutor Robert L. Taylor and North Wildwood Police Chief Matthew Gallagher announce the arrest of Kevin Kelly-Pallanta, 28, and Jennifer L. Erhart, 39, both residents of North Wildwood. These arrests were the conclusion of a cooperative investigation between the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Task Force and the North Wildwood Police Department Detective Division involving the distribution of methamphetamine.
