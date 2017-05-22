Wildwood man charged in string of car...

Wildwood man charged in string of car burglaries, theft

Tuesday May 16 Read more: The Jersey Journal

Franklin and Newfield police received reports of vehicle burglaries in the area of Harding Highway and Madison Avenue beginning in mid-March. Investigation led officers to Justin R. Lahn, 26, who was already in Cape May County Jail on an unrelated case, police said.

