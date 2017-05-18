Wildwood Area Mayors Outline Year's Progress
WILDWOOD a' Voices buzzed May 10 as island officials, residents, business representatives, and three of four mayors gathered for the "Annual Mayors' Address" at Duffinetti's Restaurant. Hosted by the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce, the meeting focused on maintaining the island's bond of unity as another summer approaches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Add your comments below
Wildwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alcohol available on Wildwood, NJ boardwalk; fi... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|Boardwalk-bartender
|8
|Cape May beaches: Gorgeous, welcoming and poten...
|Mar '17
|Jax
|1
|Looking for a photographer for wedding
|Feb '17
|Cassyanderson24
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|trashy (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|oldschooljerseyboy
|3
|Sweet Briar Motel Owner Nabbed for Drugs, Prost... (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|wild jersey days
|12
|Looking to rent! (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Christine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wildwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC