Tax Court Trims Motel's Assessment

A state Tax Court decision shaved more than a million dollars off the assessment of a Wildwood motel for the years 2008 and 2009. In an April 21 decision, Presiding Judge Patrick DeAlmeida found that Wildwood over-assessed the Stardust Motel at 3900 Ocean Ave. based in part on a 2006 zoning board approval for a much larger high-rise facility that would have included the Stardust.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.