Tax Court Trims Motel's Assessment

Tax Court Trims Motel's Assessment

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: Cape May County Herald

A state Tax Court decision shaved more than a million dollars off the assessment of a Wildwood motel for the years 2008 and 2009. In an April 21 decision, Presiding Judge Patrick DeAlmeida found that Wildwood over-assessed the Stardust Motel at 3900 Ocean Ave. based in part on a 2006 zoning board approval for a much larger high-rise facility that would have included the Stardust.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wildwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alcohol available on Wildwood, NJ boardwalk; fi... (Aug '10) Mar '17 Boardwalk-bartender 8
News Cape May beaches: Gorgeous, welcoming and poten... Mar '17 Jax 1
Looking for a photographer for wedding Feb '17 Cassyanderson24 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High... Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
trashy (Sep '06) Dec '16 oldschooljerseyboy 3
News Sweet Briar Motel Owner Nabbed for Drugs, Prost... (Feb '08) Dec '16 wild jersey days 12
Looking to rent! (Jun '16) Jun '16 Christine 1
See all Wildwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wildwood Forum Now

Wildwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wildwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Wildwood, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,205 • Total comments across all topics: 280,961,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC