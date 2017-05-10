Tax Court Trims Motel's Assessment
A state Tax Court decision shaved more than a million dollars off the assessment of a Wildwood motel for the years 2008 and 2009. In an April 21 decision, Presiding Judge Patrick DeAlmeida found that Wildwood over-assessed the Stardust Motel at 3900 Ocean Ave. based in part on a 2006 zoning board approval for a much larger high-rise facility that would have included the Stardust.
