Resident Challenges Commission on Recycling; Tough Budget Introduced
WILDWOOD a' "Please, think green," said Wildwood resident Bob Kole during the May 10 city commissioners' meeting. "I'm seeing pollution go into the water."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wildwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alcohol available on Wildwood, NJ boardwalk; fi... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|Boardwalk-bartender
|8
|Cape May beaches: Gorgeous, welcoming and poten...
|Mar '17
|Jax
|1
|Looking for a photographer for wedding
|Feb '17
|Cassyanderson24
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|trashy (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|oldschooljerseyboy
|3
|Sweet Briar Motel Owner Nabbed for Drugs, Prost... (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|wild jersey days
|12
|Looking to rent! (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Christine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wildwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC