Previously Stolen Burial Flag for Patrick Corcoran to be Flown Over Memorial Day Weekend

May 28, 2017, at approximately 12:00 p.m., the burial flag previously stolen last year, now rightfully returned to the Corcoran family, will be flown yet again at the Corcoran residence located at 101-103 E 11th Avenue, North Wildwood, NJ 08260. "Patrick Corcoran, 19, of the Torresdale section in Philadelphia, was among 74 sailors who perished aboard the Frank E. Evans Destroyer when it collided with an Australian aircraft carrier June 3, 1969, in the South China Sea" .

