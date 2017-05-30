Previously Stolen Burial Flag for Pat...

Previously Stolen Burial Flag for Patrick Corcoran to be Flown Over Memorial Day Weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: Cape May County Herald

May 28, 2017, at approximately 12:00 p.m., the burial flag previously stolen last year, now rightfully returned to the Corcoran family, will be flown yet again at the Corcoran residence located at 101-103 E 11th Avenue, North Wildwood, NJ 08260. "Patrick Corcoran, 19, of the Torresdale section in Philadelphia, was among 74 sailors who perished aboard the Frank E. Evans Destroyer when it collided with an Australian aircraft carrier June 3, 1969, in the South China Sea" .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wildwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alcohol available on Wildwood, NJ boardwalk; fi... (Aug '10) Mar '17 Boardwalk-bartender 8
News Cape May beaches: Gorgeous, welcoming and poten... Mar '17 Jax 1
Looking for a photographer for wedding Feb '17 Cassyanderson24 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High... Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
trashy (Sep '06) Dec '16 oldschooljerseyboy 3
News Sweet Briar Motel Owner Nabbed for Drugs, Prost... (Feb '08) Dec '16 wild jersey days 12
Looking to rent! (Jun '16) Jun '16 Christine 1
See all Wildwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wildwood Forum Now

Wildwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wildwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
  1. North Korea
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Wildwood, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,838 • Total comments across all topics: 281,462,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC