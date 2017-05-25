Police Charge Wildwood Woman with Str...

Police Charge Wildwood Woman with Strong-arm Robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: Cape May County Herald

Wildwood Crest Police Department received a call for a reported strong-armed robbery which occurred in the 100 East block Crocus Road May 23 at 11:35 a.m. The caller reported being robbed after a woman asked for directions. The woman, later identified as Meghan Weigle, 27, of Wildwood, took the victim's cell phone and purse after asking for directions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wildwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alcohol available on Wildwood, NJ boardwalk; fi... (Aug '10) Mar '17 Boardwalk-bartender 8
News Cape May beaches: Gorgeous, welcoming and poten... Mar '17 Jax 1
Looking for a photographer for wedding Feb '17 Cassyanderson24 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High... Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
trashy (Sep '06) Dec '16 oldschooljerseyboy 3
News Sweet Briar Motel Owner Nabbed for Drugs, Prost... (Feb '08) Dec '16 wild jersey days 12
Looking to rent! (Jun '16) Jun '16 Christine 1
See all Wildwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wildwood Forum Now

Wildwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wildwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
 

Wildwood, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,476 • Total comments across all topics: 281,296,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC