Oldies Group The Acchords to Appear i...

Oldies Group The Acchords to Appear in Concert at Scottish Rite Cathedral

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

"The Acchords", New York's Top Oldies group will be in concert on Saturday, June 17, 2017, at 7:00 pm in the Scottish Rite Cathedral Auditorium. "The Acchords", whose vocal talents emanate incredible smooth harmony, were the recipient of the Wildwood New Jersey Music Award for being the most original sounding group artists on the East Coast keeping the music of the 50s, 60s and 70s alive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wildwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alcohol available on Wildwood, NJ boardwalk; fi... (Aug '10) Mar '17 Boardwalk-bartender 8
News Cape May beaches: Gorgeous, welcoming and poten... Mar '17 Jax 1
Looking for a photographer for wedding Feb '17 Cassyanderson24 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High... Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
trashy (Sep '06) Dec '16 oldschooljerseyboy 3
News Sweet Briar Motel Owner Nabbed for Drugs, Prost... (Feb '08) Dec '16 wild jersey days 12
Looking to rent! (Jun '16) Jun '16 Christine 1
See all Wildwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wildwood Forum Now

Wildwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wildwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Wildwood, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,386 • Total comments across all topics: 280,982,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC