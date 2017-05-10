Oldies Group The Acchords to Appear in Concert at Scottish Rite Cathedral

"The Acchords", New York's Top Oldies group will be in concert on Saturday, June 17, 2017, at 7:00 pm in the Scottish Rite Cathedral Auditorium. "The Acchords", whose vocal talents emanate incredible smooth harmony, were the recipient of the Wildwood New Jersey Music Award for being the most original sounding group artists on the East Coast keeping the music of the 50s, 60s and 70s alive.

