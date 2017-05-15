North Wildwood Hosts Annual Captain K...

North Wildwood Hosts Annual Captain Kidd Pirate Day, May 20

Saturday May 13 Read more: Cape May County Herald

Ahoy Mateys! The notorious Captain Kidd has escaped, and he's hidden all of his treasure here, in North Wildwood. The City of North Wildwood would like to proudly announce that we will be holding our Captain Kidd Pirate Day at 26th and the Boardwalk, North Wildwood, NJ 08260, on Sat., May 20, 2017 at 11 a.m. All children ages 12 & under are invited to wear their best pirate-themed apparel, and participate in our parade.

