North Wildwood Hosts Annual Captain Kidd Pirate Day, May 20
Ahoy Mateys! The notorious Captain Kidd has escaped, and he's hidden all of his treasure here, in North Wildwood. The City of North Wildwood would like to proudly announce that we will be holding our Captain Kidd Pirate Day at 26th and the Boardwalk, North Wildwood, NJ 08260, on Sat., May 20, 2017 at 11 a.m. All children ages 12 & under are invited to wear their best pirate-themed apparel, and participate in our parade.
