Heroin Dealer Convicted by Jury in '14 Sweep

Cape May County Prosecutor Robert L. Taylor announced that on May 23, a Cape May County jury convicted Hector Ramos, 45, of Wildwood, of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, specifically heroin in excess of five ounces, a first degree crime, and conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, specifically heroin in excess of five ounces, a second degree crime, following a three-week trial, according to a release. Prosecutor Taylor advised that in April of 2014, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Task Force infiltrated a multi-jurisdictional drug distribution network involving Hector Ramos identified as "Operation White House."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.