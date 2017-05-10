City of North Wildwood Purchases New Fire Trailer at No Expense to Taxpayers
On Wed., May 10, 2017 at approximately 11:00 a.m., the United States Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the City of North Wildwood, NJ held a press conference at the North Wildwood Fire House - 400 New Jersey Avenue, North Wildwood, NJ 08260 to announce the City's acquisition of a new fire prevention trailer using USDA - Rural Development funds. Members of the USDA, members of the North Wildwood Fire Department, elected officials of the City of North Wildwood, and representatives of TRIAD Associates - the City's grant coordinator were present at the press conference and tour of the new fire prevention vehicle.
