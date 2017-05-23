City Considers Smoking Ban on Boardwalk
NORTH WILDWOOD a' "I would ask the council to approve the appointment of Amanda Reiser," said Mayor Patrick Rosenello as City Council gathered May 16. Reiser, whose resume includes undercover work, Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, and security at Stockton University, will now serve full-time on the North Wildwood Police force. As friends, family, and residents looked on, Reiser received her badge and then shook hands with mayor and commissioners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Add your comments below
Wildwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alcohol available on Wildwood, NJ boardwalk; fi... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|Boardwalk-bartender
|8
|Cape May beaches: Gorgeous, welcoming and poten...
|Mar '17
|Jax
|1
|Looking for a photographer for wedding
|Feb '17
|Cassyanderson24
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|trashy (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|oldschooljerseyboy
|3
|Sweet Briar Motel Owner Nabbed for Drugs, Prost... (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|wild jersey days
|12
|Looking to rent! (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Christine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wildwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC