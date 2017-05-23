City Considers Smoking Ban on Boardwalk

NORTH WILDWOOD a' "I would ask the council to approve the appointment of Amanda Reiser," said Mayor Patrick Rosenello as City Council gathered May 16. Reiser, whose resume includes undercover work, Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, and security at Stockton University, will now serve full-time on the North Wildwood Police force. As friends, family, and residents looked on, Reiser received her badge and then shook hands with mayor and commissioners.

