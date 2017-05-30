Cabbies Press City for Licenses; 'Walk No Smoking Policy Adopted
WILDWOOD a' "People bang on the window," said Paul Gossin, owner of Number 1 Taxi, after the city commissioners' meeting May 24. As the commissioners adjourned to go into executive session, Gossin and Jonathan Wilson told the Herald their concerns for the city regarding the introduced ordinance regarding the taxicab code. "People need rides," Gossin continued, explaining how he can drop off a customer in Wildwood but cannot "pick anyone up" in the city.
