Bruce Springsteen was spotted on the Wildwood boardwalk on Thursday.
Sporting an Eagles baseball cap, Bruce Springsteen set off a little social media storm Thursday when he was spotted by fans on the Wildwood Boardwalk. The New Jersey native, who has been known to frequent his old haunts in Asbury Park, was spotted by several fans and posed for pictures in the Cape May County resort known for its "Do-Wop" architecture, ShoreNewsToday reported.
