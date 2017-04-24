Veterans Invited to Discuss Expansion...

Veterans Invited to Discuss Expansion of VA Healthcare Services in Cape May County

The first discussion will take place May, 13, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the American Legion, Post 184, Roberts and Atlantic Avenues. COURT HOUSE - Congressman LoBiondo's Office, the Cape May County Board of Freeholder's and Wilmington VA Hospital representatives invite local veterans to a public discussion regarding the expansion of VA healthcare service in Cape May County.

