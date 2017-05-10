Utilizing USDA Grant Funds, City of North Wildwood Purchases New Fire Trailer

May 10, 2017 at approximately 11:00 a.m., the United States Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the City of North Wildwood, NJ will be holding a press conference at the North Wildwood Fire House - 400 New Jersey Avenue, North Wildwood, NJ 08260 to announce the City's acquisition of a new fire prevention trailer using USDA - Rural Development funds. Members of the public and press are invited and welcome to attend the event.

