Two Face Multiple Drug Charges As 5-Week Investigation Ends

Members of the Wildwood Police Department Street Crimes Unit concluded a five-week investigation concerning the sales of narcotics from a residence in the 100 block West Taylor Avenue, located in Wildwood. At approximately 6:30 p.m. April 25, Cape May County Regional Swat Team executed a court authorized search warrant targeting the aforementioned residence, in connection to the illicit sales of narcotics from the residence.

