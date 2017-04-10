Two charged with sexually assaulting intoxicated teen
Wildwood police said in a statement that the teen was given alcohol and narcotics at a home on East Rio Grande Ave. and became intoxicated, at which point two men assaulted her. Mickiah Butler, 20, was charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
