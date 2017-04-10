Trump's vulgarity infects an N.J. ele...

Trump's vulgarity infects an N.J. election race | Editorial

The first hangover is the one that Republican Assembly candidate Brian McDowell might have had the morning after he was caught on video propositioning a woman in a vulgar way at a Wildwood bar. The second hangover is the one from the election of Donald Trump as president, despite his record of disrespect toward women.

