Teen charged with selling drugs in Wildwood Crest

Tuesday

WILDWOOD CREST -- A 17-year-old was arrested on drug distribution charges during a raid in Wildwood Crest last week, authorities said. Authorities learned that drugs were being kept in a home on 200 East block Forget-Me-Not Road in Wildwood Crest, according to a news release from Wildwood police.

