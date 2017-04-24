Police Charge Man With Heroin Distribution

Cape May County Prosecutor Robert L. Taylor and Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto announce the arrest of Duel Muniz-Rodriguez, 25, of Wildwood, for the distribution of heroin. This arrest was the conclusion of a cooperative investigation between the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Task Force and the Wildwood Police Department Detective Division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.