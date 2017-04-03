Naval Pilot's Family Visits Crash Site; Trainee Was One of 42 Who Perished
Doug Hamilton plays "Amazing Grace" March 30 at Cape May County Airport as family members of Ensign Andrew Hamilton place wreath at the location where the 23-year-old naval aviator was killed while training during World War II. Family members prepare to place a wreath at the Cape May County Airport, Erma, March 30 at the location where Ensign Andrew Hamilton died after his Navy F-4 Corsair fighter crashed March 30, 1945, while he was training at Naval Air Station Wildwood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Add your comments below
Wildwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alcohol available on Wildwood, NJ boardwalk; fi... (Aug '10)
|Mar 19
|Boardwalk-bartender
|8
|Cape May beaches: Gorgeous, welcoming and poten...
|Mar 11
|Jax
|1
|Looking for a photographer for wedding
|Feb '17
|Cassyanderson24
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|trashy (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|oldschooljerseyboy
|3
|Sweet Briar Motel Owner Nabbed for Drugs, Prost... (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|wild jersey days
|12
|Looking to rent! (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Christine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wildwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC