Naval Pilot's Family Visits Crash Site; Trainee Was One of 42 Who Perished

Doug Hamilton plays "Amazing Grace" March 30 at Cape May County Airport as family members of Ensign Andrew Hamilton place wreath at the location where the 23-year-old naval aviator was killed while training during World War II. Family members prepare to place a wreath at the Cape May County Airport, Erma, March 30 at the location where Ensign Andrew Hamilton died after his Navy F-4 Corsair fighter crashed March 30, 1945, while he was training at Naval Air Station Wildwood.

