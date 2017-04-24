Man charged with having 337 bags of h...

Man charged with having 337 bags of heroin in Jersey Shore town

13 hrs ago

WILDWOOD -- A 25-year-old Wildwood man has been charged with having 337 bags of heroin after police raided his home, authorities said Wednesday. Duel Muniz-Rodriguez was taken into custody after police executed a search warrant on the 4400 block of Pacific Avenue and found the heroin, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said.

Wildwood, NJ

