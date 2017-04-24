Man charged with having 337 bags of heroin in Jersey Shore town
WILDWOOD -- A 25-year-old Wildwood man has been charged with having 337 bags of heroin after police raided his home, authorities said Wednesday. Duel Muniz-Rodriguez was taken into custody after police executed a search warrant on the 4400 block of Pacific Avenue and found the heroin, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Wildwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alcohol available on Wildwood, NJ boardwalk; fi... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|Boardwalk-bartender
|8
|Cape May beaches: Gorgeous, welcoming and poten...
|Mar '17
|Jax
|1
|Looking for a photographer for wedding
|Feb '17
|Cassyanderson24
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|trashy (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|oldschooljerseyboy
|3
|Sweet Briar Motel Owner Nabbed for Drugs, Prost... (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|wild jersey days
|12
|Looking to rent! (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Christine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wildwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC