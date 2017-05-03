Kenny Chesney: 'Jonathan Demme Unders...

Kenny Chesney: 'Jonathan Demme Understood How to Capture Music on Film'

Wednesday Apr 26

When country superstar Kenny Chesney teamed with film director Jonathan Demme for an American Express Unstaged concert in 2012, the pair ended up making history. More than 20,000 fans showed up to Wildwood Beach in New Jersey for the June event - coinciding with the release of Chesney's 14th album, Welcome to the Fishbowl - making it the largest concert ever at that location.

Wildwood, NJ

