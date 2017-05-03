Kenny Chesney: 'Jonathan Demme Understood How to Capture Music on Film'
When country superstar Kenny Chesney teamed with film director Jonathan Demme for an American Express Unstaged concert in 2012, the pair ended up making history. More than 20,000 fans showed up to Wildwood Beach in New Jersey for the June event - coinciding with the release of Chesney's 14th album, Welcome to the Fishbowl - making it the largest concert ever at that location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
Add your comments below
Wildwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alcohol available on Wildwood, NJ boardwalk; fi... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|Boardwalk-bartender
|8
|Cape May beaches: Gorgeous, welcoming and poten...
|Mar '17
|Jax
|1
|Looking for a photographer for wedding
|Feb '17
|Cassyanderson24
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|trashy (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|oldschooljerseyboy
|3
|Sweet Briar Motel Owner Nabbed for Drugs, Prost... (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|wild jersey days
|12
|Looking to rent! (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Christine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wildwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC