GCPO sergeant honored for drug interdiction career

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: The Jersey Journal

Starting with undercover work to thwart underage drinking in Wildwood night clubs and continuing into the sometimes dangerous world of narcotics interdiction, Sgt. Danielle Lorusso of the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office was honored last week by her colleagues in the County Narcotics Commanders Association of New Jersey for her 23-year law enforcement career.

