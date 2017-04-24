Credit Cards Make Beach Amenities Eas...

Credit Cards Make Beach Amenities Easier to Enjoy

Yesterday

Beachgoers will find their visit to this city's world-famous beach more enjoyable with the addition of a new service this season. Beach amenities such as beach box rentals and beach taxi trips are now available by using a credit card.

Wildwood, NJ

