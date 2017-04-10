Co. Park Hosts Biggest Easter Egg Hunt to Date
Lilyanna Srymanske, 18 months, and brother Christian Srymanske, 2, of Salem, joined the Cape May County Easter Egg Hunt at the County Park April 8. Seated atop a tree stump in Cape May County Park April 8, Iris Marlin, 4, of Boylston, Mass. shows Easter eggs she found to her grandmother Mary Marlin of Wildwood.
