Brian McDowell Files Petition for State Assembly

As a local business owner in New Jersey, it gives me great honor and pleasure to announce that I will be filing my petition for State Assembly in Trenton March 30, 2017. The filing of my petition marks one of the most surreal moments in my life; and as the Republican Candidate for State Assembly - District 1, I look forward to the opportunity of serving the great people of this State.

