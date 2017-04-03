Brian McDowell Files Petition for Sta...

Brian McDowell Files Petition for State Assembly

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 1 Read more: Cape May County Herald

As a local business owner in New Jersey, it gives me great honor and pleasure to announce that I will be filing my petition for State Assembly in Trenton March 30, 2017. The filing of my petition marks one of the most surreal moments in my life; and as the Republican Candidate for State Assembly - District 1, I look forward to the opportunity of serving the great people of this State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wildwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alcohol available on Wildwood, NJ boardwalk; fi... (Aug '10) Mar 19 Boardwalk-bartender 8
News Cape May beaches: Gorgeous, welcoming and poten... Mar 11 Jax 1
Looking for a photographer for wedding Feb '17 Cassyanderson24 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High... Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
trashy (Sep '06) Dec '16 oldschooljerseyboy 3
News Sweet Briar Motel Owner Nabbed for Drugs, Prost... (Feb '08) Dec '16 wild jersey days 12
Looking to rent! (Jun '16) Jun '16 Christine 1
See all Wildwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wildwood Forum Now

Wildwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wildwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Wildwood, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,150 • Total comments across all topics: 280,094,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC