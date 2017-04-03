Boyer Museum to Reopen On Limited Sch...

Boyer Museum to Reopen On Limited Schedule

Saturday Apr 1 Read more: Cape May County Herald

The George F. Boyer Museum, 3907 Pacific Ave., will reopen April 7 and be open Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until late May, and then the museum will be open six days a week. The museum, which is operated by the Wildwood Historical Society, Inc., contains numerous photographs, records, and artifacts from hotels, restaurants, and amusement piers.

Read more at Cape May County Herald.

