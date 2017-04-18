Accusations Swirl, McDowell Vows Assembly Run without GOP Backing
A North Wildwood Realtor says he's not backing down after the Cape May County Republican Organization has pulled its support for his run for state Assembly after a series of allegations surfaced. Brian McDowell, a former contestant on "The Apprentice" who heavily campaigned for Donald Trump last year, said county Republican Party Chairman Marcus Karavan pushed for him to step down, but he refused.
